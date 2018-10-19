WATCH: Michael Andrew Vlogs From Kazan World Cup

In the latest installment in his vlog series, U.S. National and Pan Pacs champ Michael Andrew gives an inside look at his experience at the Kazan World Cup back in September.

Andrew finished that meet with one gold, four silvers and a bronze. He had the third-best FINA points swim overall on the men’s side with his 24.49 in the 50 backstroke (long course meters). Andrew won the 100 fly (51.96), took silvers in the 100 back (54.36), 50 back (24.49), 50 fly (23.19) and 50 free (21.99) and bronze in the 50 breast (27.30). Altogether, he finished with third-highest men’s point total, and held up over the next stop in Doha to finish second overall in the cluster behind Russia’s Anton Chupkov.

Andrew’s vlog follows the Andrew family from JFK airport in New York through their journey to Kazan – an inside glimpse into what a World Cup meet looks like behind the scenes for the professional athletes in attendance.

Stay tuned for guest appearances from a number of big names: Russia’s Kirill Prigoda, fellow American Blake Pieroni, South African Chad le Clos and Swedish fly/free star Sarah Sjostrom, who temporarily takes over camera duties on an athlete bus.