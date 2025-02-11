WATCH Michael Andrew Go 6x50s Max Effort Breaststroke in Arizona State Training

U.S. Olympian and Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew posted a video of an Arizona State training session ahead of the team’s big trip to the ASU-Texas-Virginia NC State dual meet last month.

The training shows that even in his new coaching, there are elements of head coach Herbie Behm’s training that are still similar to what he was doing in USRPT – short sprints at high speed with lots of rest.

The set was 6 x 50s short course yards, from a push, with each swimmer having a target time. The goal of the workout is to take as little rest as possible to be able to repeat the goal time – an interesting structure in that it requires swimmers to feel and understand their bodies.

The set was Andrew, Jack Dolan, and Mikel Schreuders, with the other two swimmers doing freestyle.

Andrew’s times got faster throughout the set, and did them all on 5 minutes’ rest:

25.72

25.48

25.45

25.10

25.06

25.16

Andrew said after missing the first one, he realized his tempo was off, so he added a stroke per 50 and went “max effort” versus “100 pace,” which shows the old USRPT habits are still there – USRPT training for a 100 would involve swimming 25s or 50s at your 100 pace on repeats.

Schreuders was holding 20.6s before finishing in 20.35, and Dolan swam 19.6 on his last 50.

Andrew is still swimming his signature ‘flat’ breaststroke, working on minimizing any up-and-down momentum lost in the pull phase, with his heels still breaking the surface of the water on occasion.

His almost seems to be riding even higher in the water than he used to, especially through the start of the kick cycle, though the kick overall is more compact and appears to have a little more snap to it than his pre-training change 50s.

After missing the 2024 US Olympic Team, Andrew made the choice to move to Tempe and train with someone other than his dad for the first time in his career. Andrew, 25, won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021 by swimming the breaststroke leg of the American World Record setting 400 medley relay. The versatile swimmer also has a 2022 mixed medley World Championship gold medal with a prelims butterfly leg and is a six-time World Champion in short course meters.