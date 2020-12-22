Washington State Women’s Swimming Adds Three Meets to 2020-21 Schedule

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (Dec. 22, 2020) – Washington State Women’s Swimming has added three dual meets to its 2020-21 schedule, head coach Matt Leach announced Tuesday.

The Cougars, who swept a pair of dual meets with Idaho in November, have scheduled home meets against Utah (Jan. 14) and Idaho (Jan. 29) along with a road meet at Seattle U (Jan. 23). Times will be announced at a later date.

“During this unprecedented time it’s nice to be able to put our dual meet schedule together while keeping in mind our student-athlete’s safety and health while we traverse this complicated landscape,” Leach said. “While preparing our dual meet schedule we wanted to swim local teams and also swim against our Pac-12 rival. Today we are happy to announce we will competing against Utah and Idaho at Gibb Pool and head to Seattle to swim Seattle University with our ultimate goal of swimming at the highest level at the Pac-12 Conference Championships. We are very excited to be able to compete against these teams as we try and master our sport and grow as a family with the ultimate goal in mind of competing at the highest level. We would also like to wish everybody Happy Holidays and for a safe and prosperous new year!”

The Pac-12 Conference Championships are currently scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Federal Way, Wash.

