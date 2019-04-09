Voting Ends Soon! Vote for Swimnerd!

Swimnerd is up for the 2019 Hampton Roads Top to Watch Small Business Award…
To be honest, we have lost every contest we’ve ever entered as a startup technology business.
Either way, this time is different. This time, it comes down to a vote from the people!
We would be much obliged if you voted for Swimnerd:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9YZ63ZD
No name, no email, no additional information is needed. Seriously, it is just a couple of clicks!
Voting ends tomorrow.
Thank you very much!
-SWIMNERD
