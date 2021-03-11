Virginia Women Claim Back #1 CSCAA Ranking, Texas Men Extend Streak at #1

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

For the final CSCAA poll of the season, the Virginia women have reclaimed the top spot after Cal moved to the #1 rank in February’s poll, while the Texas men retain their #1 spot.

11 of 12 voters put the Texas men at the top rank, while all 12 voters put Virginia’s women atop the rankings. Texas has led the CSCAA poll all season, and they haven’t been ranked any lower since October 2019, when they were second behind Cal. Cal got the one non-Texas #1 vote on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Cal took the top spot in February after the Texas women had claimed #1 in the previous two polls. The Georgia women were #1 for the first poll during the season, while Virginia had the top rank in the pre-season poll.

Florida’s men jumped to #3 and Louisville’s men to #7, each hopping two spots up, while Michigan and Virginia Tech moved into the top ten at #8 and #10, respectively. Ohio State’s men made big gains in this final poll, going from #21 to #12 after their strong Big Ten Champs performance, while Mizzou was the big faller, going from #9 to #17.

For the women’s movers, Texas pulled from #8 to #3, while NC State, Alabama and Ohio State move into the top 10. Meanwhile, Tennessee, Florida and Northwestern slip out of the top 10 this time around.

The Purdue men and the FSU and USC women find themselves on the top 25 this month after not being ranked last poll. It’s the first top 25 recognition all season for Purdue’s men.

Biggest Risers

Ohio State men (+9)

Purdue men (NR to #17)

NC State women (+6)

Alabama women (+10)

Ohio State women (+13)

Indiana women (+6)

Mizzou women (+7)

USC women (NR to 20)

FSU women (NR to 25)

Biggest Fallers

Mizzou men (-8)

Tennessee women (-6)

Florida women (-8)

Northwestern women (-7)

Notre Dame women (-7)

DIVISION I WOMEN

Rk Prv Team Points 1 2 Virginia 350 2 1 California 327 3 8 Texas 320 4 6 Georgia 300 5 11 NC State 299 6 16 Alabama 286 7 3 Kentucky 279 8 9 Michigan 246 9 10 Stanford 229 10 23 Ohio State 221 11 5 Tennessee 218 12 4 Florida 204 13 12 Louisville 175 14 7 Northwestern 168 15 21 Indiana 151 16 17 Texas A&M 128 17 15 Virginia Tech 118 18 13 North Carolina 103 19 25 Missouri 103 20 NR Southern California 99 21 14 Notre Dame 61 22 19 UCLA 54 23 17 Wisconsin 47 24 20 Arkansas 29 25 NR Florida State 15

Also Receiving Votes

Duke (14), Auburn (4), Navy (1), Houston (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

DIVISION I MEN

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 299 2 2 California 289 3 5 Florida 276 4 4 Georgia 263 5 7 Louisville 245 6 5 NC State 232 7 3 Texas A&M 228 8 11 Michigan 223 9 8 Indiana 191 10 13 Virginia Tech 187 11 11 Tennessee 183 12 21 Ohio State 162 13 10 Virginia 153 14 14 Stanford 138 15 16 Alabama 126 16 15 Florida State 122 17 9 Missouri 121 18 22 Georgia Tech 88 19 24 Arizona 86 20 17 Notre Dame 68 21 NR Purdue 57 22 18 North Carolina 55 23 19 Wisconsin 46 24 20 Northwestern 22 25 23 Auburn 16

Also Receiving Votes

Kentucky (12, Navy (7), Pittsburgh (4), Penn State (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.