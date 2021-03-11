Virginia Women Claim Back #1 CSCAA Ranking, Texas Men Extend Streak at #1

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.
For the final CSCAA poll of the season, the Virginia women have reclaimed the top spot after Cal moved to the #1 rank in February’s poll, while the Texas men retain their #1 spot.
11 of 12 voters put the Texas men at the top rank, while all 12 voters put Virginia’s women atop the rankings. Texas has led the CSCAA poll all season, and they haven’t been ranked any lower since October 2019, when they were second behind Cal. Cal got the one non-Texas #1 vote on the men’s side.
On the women’s side, Cal took the top spot in February after the Texas women had claimed #1 in the previous two polls. The Georgia women were #1 for the first poll during the season, while Virginia had the top rank in the pre-season poll.
Florida’s men jumped to #3 and Louisville’s men to #7, each hopping two spots up, while Michigan and Virginia Tech moved into the top ten at #8 and #10, respectively. Ohio State’s men made big gains in this final poll, going from #21 to #12 after their strong Big Ten Champs performance, while Mizzou was the big faller, going from #9 to #17.
For the women’s movers, Texas pulled from #8 to #3, while NC State, Alabama and Ohio State move into the top 10. Meanwhile, Tennessee, Florida and Northwestern slip out of the top 10 this time around.
The Purdue men and the FSU and USC women find themselves on the top 25 this month after not being ranked last poll. It’s the first top 25 recognition all season for Purdue’s men.
Biggest Risers
- Ohio State men (+9)
- Purdue men (NR to #17)
- NC State women (+6)
- Alabama women (+10)
- Ohio State women (+13)
- Indiana women (+6)
- Mizzou women (+7)
- USC women (NR to 20)
- FSU women (NR to 25)
Biggest Fallers
- Mizzou men (-8)
- Tennessee women (-6)
- Florida women (-8)
- Northwestern women (-7)
- Notre Dame women (-7)
DIVISION I WOMEN
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Virginia
|350
|2
|1
|California
|327
|3
|8
|Texas
|320
|4
|6
|Georgia
|300
|5
|11
|NC State
|299
|6
|16
|Alabama
|286
|7
|3
|Kentucky
|279
|8
|9
|Michigan
|246
|9
|10
|Stanford
|229
|10
|23
|Ohio State
|221
|11
|5
|Tennessee
|218
|12
|4
|Florida
|204
|13
|12
|Louisville
|175
|14
|7
|Northwestern
|168
|15
|21
|Indiana
|151
|16
|17
|Texas A&M
|128
|17
|15
|Virginia Tech
|118
|18
|13
|North Carolina
|103
|19
|25
|Missouri
|103
|20
|NR
|Southern California
|99
|21
|14
|Notre Dame
|61
|22
|19
|UCLA
|54
|23
|17
|Wisconsin
|47
|24
|20
|Arkansas
|29
|25
|NR
|Florida State
|15
Also Receiving Votes
Duke (14), Auburn (4), Navy (1), Houston (1)
Women’s Poll Committee
Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
DIVISION I MEN
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|299
|2
|2
|California
|289
|3
|5
|Florida
|276
|4
|4
|Georgia
|263
|5
|7
|Louisville
|245
|6
|5
|NC State
|232
|7
|3
|Texas A&M
|228
|8
|11
|Michigan
|223
|9
|8
|Indiana
|191
|10
|13
|Virginia Tech
|187
|11
|11
|Tennessee
|183
|12
|21
|Ohio State
|162
|13
|10
|Virginia
|153
|14
|14
|Stanford
|138
|15
|16
|Alabama
|126
|16
|15
|Florida State
|122
|17
|9
|Missouri
|121
|18
|22
|Georgia Tech
|88
|19
|24
|Arizona
|86
|20
|17
|Notre Dame
|68
|21
|NR
|Purdue
|57
|22
|18
|North Carolina
|55
|23
|19
|Wisconsin
|46
|24
|20
|Northwestern
|22
|25
|23
|Auburn
|16
Also Receiving Votes
Kentucky (12, Navy (7), Pittsburgh (4), Penn State (1)
Men’s Poll Committee
Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
Well, I guess this impressive committee — in choosing Texas yet again — may implicitly be saying something about how NCAA-D1 is going to shake out – Texas all the way for the win; Cal will be # 2 in the Championships.