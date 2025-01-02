VHSL State Champion Trent Hollandsworth Commits To UCSD’s Class Of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Multi-time VHSL State Champion Trent Hollandsworth has committed to the University of California – San Diego. Hollandsworth graduates from Radford High School in the spring of 2025 and will join the Tritons on campus in the fall.

I’m so thrilled to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of California, San Diego! I want to say thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who helped me get to this point! Go Tritons!!🔱🌊

Hollandsworth has been a huge part of Radford’s success in the last few years. Primarily a breaststroker, Hollandsworth crushed his 100 breaststroke Class 1/2 state record at the 2024 VHSL Championships. He clocked a 55.91, defending his state title in the process. He also won the 200 IM (1:55.94), extending his win streak to three in the event.

Hollandsworth, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, swims for the H2okie Aquatics club team and saw big improvements in his primary events during 2024. He came into the year with a lifetime best of 54.97; he dropped over a second at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East, hitting a new lifetime best of 53.83 as he finished 17th.

He made similar gains in the 200 breaststroke; after swimming 2:00.94 at the 2023 edition of the meet, he broke 2:00 for the first time last month, clocking a 1:58.79 in prelims. The swim qualified him for the ‘B’ final, where he took 13th and was just a hundredth off his lifetime best from prelims.

His improvements in both events are also reflected in his placement in the events. In 2023, Hollandsworth only qualified for finals in the 100 breaststroke, where he took 19th. He touched 29th in the 200 breaststroke.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breast: 53.83

200 breast: 1:58.78

200 IM: 1:51.23

Hollandsworth will be a huge addition to the UCSD Tritons. His new lifetime best in the 100 and 200 breaststroke would’ve made him the fastest swimmer in both events in the 2023-24 roster. Further, Hollandsworth has the potential to be a multi-time conference championship ‘A” finalist in his freshman season. Both his breaststroke lifetime bests would’ve qualified for the ‘A’ final and finished fourth at the 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships. UCSD had three swimmers in the 2024 200 breaststroke ‘A’ final but none in the 100 breaststroke. His 200 IM best would’ve also made the ‘C’ final.

The UCSD men finished fifth at the 2024 MPSF Championships, 27 points out of fourth place.

