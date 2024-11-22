Versatile Sophia Pfannstiel Commits to Queens University Charlotte for Fall 2025

Versatile swimmer Sophia Pfannstiel has committed to study and compete at NCAA Division I Queens University Charlotte for the fall of 2025.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Queens University of Charolette! Thank you to God, my family, my friends, and my coaches for helping me reach this point in my swimming career. Thank you Coach John and Coach Coley for pushing me to be better each and every day. This would not have been possible if not for them. Thank you to Coach Jeff, Coach Nic, and Coach Jon for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO ROYALS!!💙👑🦁 To the little girl who wanted to swim collegiately, we made it.”

Pfannstiel, from Plano, Texas, is currently a senior at Trinity Christian Academy. She is the two-time defending Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division I State Champion in the 100 butterfly after winning the event in both 2023 (57.47) and 2024 (56.94). In 2024, she also finished as the state runner-up in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.14. At the club level, Pfannstiel competes for Texas Ford Aquatics, holding USA Swimming Futures Cuts in multiple events.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle – 24.07

100 Freestyle – 52.74

100 Backstroke – 56.60

200 Backstroke – 2:01.67

100 Butterfly – 56.85

Pfannstiel will bring a lot of versatility to Queens when she arrives on campus in the fall, with strong times across three different strokes. Her best event is arguably the 100 butterfly, where she’d rank 3rd on the Queens roster this season, joining a strong combo of Maddie Foster (55.34) and Abigail Zboran (55.94). Her time in the 50 freestyle would also rank her 3rd on the roster this season, giving her a lot of potential as both an individual and relay swimmer. In addition, she has prospects in the 100 backstroke, where she’d rank 2nd on the roster, only behind freshman Maren Patterson (55.84).

Queens University competes in the ASUN Conference, finishing 2nd at the 2024 ASUN Championships with 792 points. Despite finishing 2nd, the team dominated the podium, claiming 12 gold medals over the span of the meet with Danielle Melilli claiming all 3 of her individual events to lead the team.