Van Niekerk Is Ready To Race

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

South African swimmer and Funkita sponsored athlete Lara van Niekerk doesn’t want 2022 to be the year where she remains at home. The SA National Swimming Championships are kicking off in Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth and Lara is determined to secure a spot on the South African team.

The Championships act as qualifying for Commonwealth Games, FINA World Championships, World University Games and the African Games. For Lara her focus is on qualification for the Commonwealth Games and World Champs, swimming the 50m and 100m Breaststroke, as well as the 50m Butterfly and Freestyle.

At 18, Lara has broken the African region record in both the long and short course 50m Breaststroke, and became the first African woman under the 30-second barrier. She also swam a South African age record in the 100m Breaststroke with a 1:06.54 which was a 2020 Olympic A-qualifying time.

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker set the world alight at the Tokyo Olympics not only claiming the gold but also breaking the 200m Breaststroke world record. She claimed South Africa’s only two swimming medals in Tokyo (also in the 100m Breaststroke). With Lara on the rise in the sprint events, the duo represents an exciting prospect for South African swimming leading into the Paris Olympic Games.

Swimming for the Pretoria Aquatic Club, Lara owes much of her success to the positive atmosphere and “pushing each other” nature of her squad. “At PAC we all get along so well and push each other to be better. I have the best teammates,” said Lara.

Keep an eye on Lara as she competes in the SA National Swimming Championships this week and via her Instagram @lara_vn_.

www.funkita.com