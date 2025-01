Coming into Virginia, Spencer Nicholas was a Top-10 recruit and has delivered on that ranking. At the Tennessee Invite, the freshman clocked personal bests in the 50 free (19.4), 100 free (42.7), and 100 fly (44.4, NCAA A Cut). He also threw down relay splits of 18.8, 41.8, and 43.7 for the Cavaliers.

Nicholas is motivated by the team aspect of the NCAA and is excited to see how the UVA men can perform heading into the ACC and NCAA Championships.