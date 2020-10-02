USA Swimming Announces Selection Criteria for 2021 National Junior Team

USA Swimming has released its selection criteria for the 2021 National Junior Team.

With the current circumstances regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, the selection process will differ slightly from years past.

The most significant difference for the 2021 roster is that all members of the 2019-2020 US National Junior Team will retain their spots on the roster. New members to the 2020-2021 roster must, as always, be 18 years old or younger as of December 2020.

The general qualifying criteria is largely the same as it’s been in recent years:

The two (2) eligible athletes with the highest World Ranking in each individual Olympic event (up to 28 women and 28 men); and The eligible athletes with the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) highest World Ranking in the 100 and 200 meter long course freestyle (up to 4 women and 4 men); and Additional athletes who have achieved a long course meter time faster or equal to the time standards listed below:

Official Long Course Meters times from January 1, 2019 through March 17, 2020, as well as August 1, 2020 through December 31st, 2020 will be counted. Times will be counted from all USA Swimming and FINA approved meets.

As has been standard in recent years, athletes will not be eligible for the National Junior Team if they have competed individually at the Olympics, Pan Pacs, or World Championships. Athletes will also be considered regardless of year in high school or college, provided they are 18 years old or younger on December 31st.

Here is a link to the complete criteria released by USA Swimming.

Here is the 2019-2020 team roster.