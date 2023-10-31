USA Swimming Announces 2022-23 Scholastic All-America Team

Courtesy: USA Swimming

USA Swimming today announced the full list of 2022-2023 Scholastic All-America recipients. The lists consist of 1,135 athletes in grades 9-12 who maintained a minimum 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and meet any of the competition criteria* during the qualifying period of September 1, 2022 – August 31, 2023.

Two Sandpipers of Nevada, Claire Weinstein (White Plains, N.Y.) and Katie Grimes (Las Vegas, Nev.), are the only two athletes who earned perfect scores due to being an event champion and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. These National Team athletes highlight the list of 514 girls and 621 boys. Weinstein, a high school sophomore, won the women’s 200m freestyle, and Grimes, a high school junior, won the women’s 400m individual medley at this year’s Phillips 66 National Championships. Grimes also won the women’s 5k and 10k at the 2023 Open Water National Championships.

Twelve athletes met the 2022-2023 Para Scholastic All-American Standards, marking the third year athletes with disabilities can qualify for this program. This year’s honorees also include four open water athletes.

North Carolina Swimming once again leads all Local Swimming Committees (LSCs) in Scholastic All-America selections this year with 112 athletes. The top club with individual athletes receiving this honor, SwimMAC Carolina (30 athletes), is also from North Carolina. Find a full breakdown of selections below.

Athlete Numbers

Successful applications: 1,135

Girls: 514

Boys: 621

Seniors with three or four years of elections: 125

Open water athletes: 4

Athletes with disabilities: 12

Athletes by Zone

Southern: 370

Eastern: 279

Western: 279

Central: 207

Athletes by Grade

9th: 130

10th: 304

11th: 438

12th: 263

TOP LSCs

North Carolina Swimming: 112

Southern California Swimming: 87

Pacific Swimming: 68

Florida Swimming: 53

Virginia Swimming: 49

Top Clubs

SwimMAC Carolina: 30

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics: 22

Lakeside Aquatic Club: 20

Rose Bowl Aquatics: 19

Nation’s Capital Swim Club: 19

All athletes will receive a certificate and a bag tag. Three- and four-time senior class honorees will receive a special gift. All awards will be shipped this fall.

Congratulations to all these scholar-athletes on their achievements, as well as the coaches and parents who help support our athletes every day.

For additional information and the complete list of athletes, click here.

FULL LIST OF ATHLETES: