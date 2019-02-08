USA Diving Senior Championships Men’s 3-Meter Finals to Be Televised

INDIANAPOLIS – With 100 days to go until the 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships, USA Diving announced today that the men’s 3-meter final will join the women’s platform final in the television circuit for the 2019 Team USA Champions Series, presented by Xfinity. Diving is one of eight Olympic sports featured in the series.

Both the men’s 3-meter and the women’s platform finals will televise live on May 25, 2019. The men’s 3-meter event will be broadcasted at 12:30 pm ET on NBC Sports Network, while the women’s platform competition will air on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET.

The 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships will be held May 19-26, 2019 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis, Indiana. National Qualifier events will take place prior to the Senior National Championships on May 16-17, 2019 at the IU Natatorium.

An updated schedule of the 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships can be found here.