USA Diving Files Brief Arguing Grandfathering In Roster Limits Falls Short In House Case

USA Diving has made a last-minute effort to be heard as a ruling on the pending settlement in the House v. NCAA case draws near.

On Friday, Boise State assistant professor Sam Ehrlich reported that USA Diving filed a motion for leave to file an amicus brief in the House case, arguing that the “proposed grandfathering provisions are insufficient to mitigate the harm caused to the sport of diving by roster limits.”

Ehrlich noted that there was “no guarantee” Judge Claudia Wilken actually reads the brief due to it coming late on Friday, which was the last day to respond to objections to the settlement terms. Earlier in the day, the NCAA and power conferences offered their response in support of the roster limit changes, which was initially believed to be the last thing Wilken reads prior to a decision.

We now have what will likely be the last thing read by Judge Wilken before her House settlement decision: the NCAA and defendant conferences’ reply in support of their roster limit changes. Full doc: https://t.co/gs9BHb3MJj pic.twitter.com/0DYcCKY4T0 — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) May 16, 2025

In the brief, USA Diving argues that the settlement doesn’t clearly explain how implementing roster limits help students or athletic programs, and how they will most severely affect student-athletes with the least amount of influence—”the bench players, the walk-on athletes, and others on the periphery, many of whom will be cut off from Division I athletics solely because of the parties’ anticompetitive agreement to barricade the doors against them.”

The organization also says roster limits will undermine the NCAA’s narrative that it protects student-athletes’ access to sports and education, and particularly in non-revenue sports like diving, the settlement only brings downsides. They point to colleges already cutting teams, rosters shrinking, and the fact that USA Diving relies on the NCAA to develop Olympic-level athletes, and how limiting collegiate opportunities threatens the international competitiveness of American divers.

Regarding the amendment made to grandfather in roster limits, USA Diving says it “is nothing more than a proposal to put the frog in the pot before bringing the water to a boil,” adding that “the parties are attempting to introduce the harm caused by roster limits gradually instead of immediately, in the hope that future students will will grow too accustomed to them to complain.”

USA Diving continues in the brief: “The proposed settlement unfairly bargains away those athletes’ future opportunities, causing downstream harm to Olympic programs like USA Diving in the process. It should be rejected.”

Another argument being made across the country is that the grandfather-in amendment was too little, too late. By the time it was proposed, numerous student-athletes transferred to different schools either after being cut from a roster or in preparation for being dropped.

Following the final approval hearing on April 7, Judge Wilken delayed final approval of the case over roster limits, calling on attorneys to add a grandfathering clause “so that members of the Injunctive Relief Settlement Class will not be harmed by the immediate implementation of the roster limits provision.”

Just under two weeks ago, attorneys filed a revision to the settlement that would grant schools the ability to opt in to grandfathering in roster limits, and Notre Dame became the first school to publicly commit to adopting the new rule should the settlement go through.

After the May 16 deadline for responses to objections to the settlement, Judge Wilken’s final decision could come down at any time.