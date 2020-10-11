UNLV Secures Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Bridget Sullivan (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madison, Wisconsin native Bridget Sullivan has verbally committed to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas for 2021-22. A senior at Madison West High School, Sullivan swims year-round with Madison Aquatic Club.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who supported me throughout the years. Can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! GO REBELS!!”

Sullivan tied for 8th place in the 50 free (24.23) at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Meet last season as a junior. She was also 14th in the 100 free (53.23) and she led off Madison West’s 7th-place 200 free relay (24.47) and 10th-place 400 free relay (53.84). Sullivan is a captain of the school’s swim team.

In club swimming, Sullivan notched a slew of best times at the 2020 Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March. She finaled in the 50 free (9th), 100 free (8th), 100 back (19th), 100 IM (25th), and 200 IM (20th) and took home new PBs in the 100 free, 50/100 back, and 200 IM. In addition, she contributed to the state-winning 400 free relay.

In the summer of 2019, Sullivan moved to MAC from Badger Aquatics Club where she had been a member of a national top-10 200 LCM freestyle relay in 2017.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.97

100 free – 51.73

50 back – 26.94

100 back – 57.82

200 back – 2:05.97

200 IM – 2:10.27

UNLV women placed 4th out of 10 teams at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. Sullivan’s best times are just outside of scoring range for the Rebels, but she’s not far off. It took 23.4/51.47 in the 50/100 free, 57.15/2:03.63 in the 100/200 back, and 2:05.01 in the 200 IM to get a second swim at the conference meet.

