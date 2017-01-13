UNLV Back In Action At CSU Bakersfield

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will conclude their 2017 winter training trip with a dual meet at CSU Bakersfield on Saturday at 10 am at the Hillman Aquatic Center.

The Rebels faced off last week in a double-dual meet against Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist at the Southwest Valley Family YMCA in Goodyear, Ariz. The Rebel men and women came out with the wins against Cal Baptist 181-177 and 201-98, respectively.

The Rebel men have been paced this season by senior Tom Paco-Pedroni, who’s coming off a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:41.26) and helped the 400 free relay team to a second-place finish (3:03.66), while senior Kristina Hendrick showed an impressive outing last week with victories in the 100 (1:03.89) and 200 breast (2:19.78).

Live results will be available of the invitational on the Meet Mobile app.

News courtesy of UNLV Athletics