Marist Is Set To Take on Ranked Program Boston College

For the second time in five days the Marist women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams will compete in a dual meet when they face Boston College at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. The Eagles’ men’s team is currently ranked 32nd in the nation among Division I mid-major programs according to collegeswimming.com.

Last Time Out (Women)

The Red Foxes compiled their second highest point total of the season in dual meet competition during a 171-120 victory over Southern Connecticut State on Jan. 10. It was Marist’s first home meet in 10 weeks.

In the swimming pool junior Melanie Newton clocked in at the fastest times in the 500- (5:19.46) and 1,000-yard freestyle (10:51.63). Senior Meredith Wurtz was a double winner as well, taking the 100-yard freestyle in 53.89 seconds and anchoring Marist’s first place 200-yard medley relay squad that finished with a time of 1:53.30.

Junior Megan Berardelli led 1-2-3 Marist finishes on the 1- and 3-meter diving boards. She scored 230.17 points and 298.65 points respectively, while sophomores Lauren Katz and Grace Casolo rounded out the top of the leaderboard in both events. Berardelli won the 3-meter dive in last year’s bout with the Eagles.

Last Time Out (Men)

On the men’s side Marist ended up with the top three finishes in four events to emerge with a 169-115 win against the Owls. Junior Peter Gallino competed against his brother, SCSU freshman David Gallino, and took first place in the 3-meter dive (315.90 points). Marist freshman Raislan Aiken edged Peter by more than five points to win the 1-meter event.

A pair of top three finishes in the breaststroke events propelled Marist to a big lead, as sophomore Mark Miller won the 100-yard event in 1:00.27 and junior Sam Presgraves touched first at 200 yards (2:11.32). Freshman Daniel Knoll was the winner of the 50- (21.70 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (47.90 seconds). Knoll finished second in the 50-, 100- and 200-yard freestyle against Boston College last season.

Scouting The Eagles (Women)

Boston College last competed Dec. 3 when it fell to Williams College, 183-117. Sophomore Katherine Karle posted a season-best time in the 200-yard backstroke (2:05.93) for second place and was third in the 100-yard event. In the 100-yard breaststroke, the Eagles went 2-3-4 with freshman Taylor Covington (1:07.09), senior Alison McDonough (1:07.56) and freshman Dakota Meyer (1:08.35).

There were also a pair of second through fourth place rankings for Boston College on the diving boards. Senior Corrinne Larkin was the Eagles’ leader at one meter with 233.85 points while sophomore Gabriella Taghian racked up 253.80 points at three meters.

The Eagles have not had a home meet since they took down Keene on Nov. 4.

Scouting The Eagles (Men)

BC has defeated 10 of its last 11 opponents, suffering its last loss at the Terrier Invitational when it came in second place out of six teams behind only Army West Point.

The Eagles beat Williams College, 159-124, in their last outing. Senior Anthony Richardson picked up four individual victories while also breaking his own school record in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:25.06. He posted a personal best time in the 100-yard event (45.94 seconds). Boston College’s 200-yard medley relay team of senior Josh Williams, junior McKenzie Cole, sophomore Taylor Cortens, and sophomore Colin Derdeyn clocked in at the fastest time and set a Williams pool record with a mark of 1:31.69.

Senior Cole Malatesta led a 1-2-3 ranking for the Eagles in the 3-meter dive after compiling 334.95 points.

Looking Ahead

The Red Foxes will square off against Seton Hall in another non-conference clash at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. The Pirates’ men’s team sits right behind the Eagles at 33rd in the country among Division I mid-major programs in the latest collegeswimming.com rankings.

News courtesy of Marist Athletics