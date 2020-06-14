University of Delaware Swims 3,350 Meters in First Workout Back from Quarantine

The University of Delaware is one of at least 3 NCAA schools that welcomed their swim teams back to campus this week for voluntary conditioning workouts.

For swimming programs, the line between “sport-specific” training and “conditioning” is a little blurred, given that the majority of sport-specific training in swimming is conditioning based, but the general guidance is that coaches may only be on deck or in the weight room to ensure the safety of participants and are not supposed to be actively coaching.

The University of Delaware kicked off their return to the pool on Wednesday, June 10 in their 50 meter outdoor pool, set up as short course meters. The team trained in 2 groups of 90 minutes each, which head coach Pablo Marmolejo says they will continue until they can have more than 2 swimmers per lane.

The first day kicked off with a 15 minute discussion of safety protocols and how to take care of each other outside of practice times before jumping into a light 3,350 meter in-water workout followed by 30 minutes of dryland.

On day 2, they ramped up to 4,100 meters, and on day 3, Friday, they did 4,400 meters.

The Delaware men finished 5th out of 5 teams and the Delaware women finished 5th out of 7 teams at the 2020 CAA Championships.

The State of Delaware allowed pools to reopen on June 1 with guidance that outdoor pools may use up to 30% of total capacity based on fire capacity (indoors) or square footage (outdoors) of pool area. During lap swim time, pools have limited to 2 swimmers per lane, if lanes are a minimum of 6 feet wide, though the state is moving into Phase 2 on Monday which allows up to 4 swimmers per lane.

University of Delaware First 2 Workouts Back, all in SCM (25m)

Wednesday Workout

3,350 total meters

Warmup

12 x 75 @ 1:20 (Odds: 50swim/25kickonback; Evens: 50swim/25drill)

3:00 rest

Kick Set

4x through:

4 x 25 @:30 (Odds: free, Evens: fly 10m fast/15m easy)

3 x 50 @1:00 Kick on back (25 free/25 fly)

4:00 rest

Main Set 1

2x through:

2 x 25 @:30 kick on side free

2 x 50 @1:00 25 scull/25 single arm free

2 x 75 @1:30 25 scull/25 catchup/25 OK Drill

2 x 50 @1:05 free with 3 breaths

2 x 25 @:40 15 swim fast/10 kick on back easy

2:00 rest

Cool Down

1 x 100 @1:40 IM drill

2 x 75 @1:40 Kick on Side – face up

1 x 300 @6:00 backstroke (4 underwater kicks off walls)

Dryland:

30 minutes dryland

Thursday Workout

4,100 total meters

Warmup

400 @6:00: 75 free (breathe every 3)/25 back with 4 underwater kicks

400 @6:00: 50 free (breathe every 5)/50 free with fists

300 @5:00: 75 Kick on side/75 drill free

300 @5:00: By 25, scull/drill/swim (alternating 75s by free and back)

3:00 rest

Kick Set

2x through:

1 x 100 @2:00: Kick on Back free or fly

1 x 100 @1:50: 75 kick on back free or fly/25 free swim

1 x 100 @1:40 50 kick on back free or fly/50 free swim

1 x 100 @1:30 25 kick on back free or fly/75 free swim

1 x 50 @4:00 easy

Main Set 1

3 x 50 @1:05: 15/20/25 fast, rest easy

3 x 100 @1:40: first and last 15 fast, rest easy

3 x 50 @1:05: 25/20/15 fast, rest easy

:30 rest

4 x 25 @:35: Backstroke @90% effort

1 x 200 @4:20: 25 kick on back arms on side/25 back

4 x 25 @:35: Backstroke @100% effort

1 x 200 @4:20: 25 kick on back (arms at side) / 25 back

4 x 25 @:35: Backstroke @100% effort

3:00 rest

Cool Down

4 x 75 @1:10: 50 free/25 OK drill

4 x 25 @:35: 15 underwater kick fast/10 Backstroke Easy

4 x 75 @1:15: 50 breaststroke with flutter kick/25 free with 2 breaths

6 x 25 @:40: odds fast, evens scull (no kick)

Drylands