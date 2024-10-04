UNC Asheville AD Releases Preliminary Update About Athletics After Hurricane Helene

A week after Hurricane Helene hit Asheville, North Carolina, and did immense damage to the city and surrounding area, UNC-Asheville released an update about getting their athletic teams. Director of Athletics Janet Cone shared that all student-athletes have been relocated to outside the immediate area.

“We have been working tirelessly to find a way for our fall sports teams to practice and compete in Big South Conference regular season and championship competitions. Thanks to our sister institution UNC Charlotte, our men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will be housed on their campus starting Monday, October 7…in addition, we now have tentative plans for Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Women’s Golf, and Women’s Swim and Dive to be hosted by other institutions and communities.”

There is no official word yet on where the swim team—which is a women’s only program—will be able to train, but as UNC-Asheville used the word “tentative” to describe their plans for the team, they may not be able to share the exact location until they’ve worked out all the details.

This is not the first time that students from schools affected by hurricanes have been relocated to nearby schools. During Hurricane Katrina, hundreds of universities helped students from Tulane and other New Orleans colleges, including enrolling them as provisional students. Student-athletes were often moved by the team; swimming and diving, along with men’s and women’s tennis, volleyball, and women’s soccer were housed at Texas A&M University.

Full Statement by UNC-Asheville AD: