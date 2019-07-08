UNC Adds Auburn Volunteer Allyson Sweeney to New-Look Swimming Coaching Staff

UNC has announced the latest addition to the team’s new-look swimming & diving coaching staff for the 2019-2020 season: former Texas A&M swimmer Allyson Sweeney. She is the 4th full-time assistant that the school has announced for the new staff of Mark Gangloff, who took over the program after the resignation of Rich DeSelm at the end of last season.

Sweeney comes to the program after spending last season as a volunteer assistant at Auburn: another first year staff with a new head coach. The Auburn women finished 12th at NCAAs last year: its best showing in 7 seasons. Before that, she spent a year at Florida Southern, where the men were 4th and the women 18th at NCAA Division II Nationals. Her resume also includes time as the head coach at Lakeland Area Swimming in Florida, and as the head age group coach for the Swim Atlanta Site in Cumming, Georgia.

In her time as a swimmer at Texas A&M from 2009-2014 (including a redshirt season), the Georgia native was a member of 2 Big 12 Championship teams, was a four-time Texas A&M Scholar-Athlete, three-time Big 12 Scholar-Athlete and four-time CSCAA Scholar All-American.