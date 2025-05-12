UMass Men’s Swimming Joins Missouri Valley Conference As Affiliate Member Starting In 2025-26

One year after the Missouri Valley Conference reintroduced men’s swimming and diving for the first time since the 2002-23 season, the conference is growing. UMass Amherst announced on Monday that its men’s swimming and diving program will join the conference as an affiliate member of July 1st.

This means there will be seven teams at the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championships. Miami-Ohio and Ball State are also Mid-American conference affiliates, and compete against MVC members Southern Illinois, Evansville, University of Illinois-Chicago, and Valparaiso at the championships. Many of these teams joined the MVC from the MAC, which sponsored men’s swimming and diving from 1953-2024.

The Miami-Ohio RedHawks are the powerhouse in this conference. Heading into the 2025-26 collegiate season, the team has won five-straight conference championships; four of those titles came in the MAC and the most recent from their win this season at the first MVC men’s swimming and diving championships since 2003.

A simulated version of the 2025 MVC championships with last year’s UMass roster (and using 2024-25 season best times) sees the RedHawks maintain their status as conference championships and slots the Minutemen fifth of the seven teams. Diver Andrew Bell, a rising senior and two-time NCAA Championship qualifier, would be one of the Minutemen’s most valuable athletes at this simulated championship, as he was at this year’s A-10 Championships. Bell was UMass’ high point scorer at the meet, winning gold on the 1-meter and 3-meter board. Freshman Chase Keeler was the team’s highest scoring swimmer with 36 points, followed by junior Sammy Quigg’s 30 points. The team finished sixth of eight teams at the 2025 A-10 Championships, 26 points behind fifth place La Salle.

The UMass men won 16 A-10 Championships during their time in the conference, winning their first in 1996 and their most recent in 2016. The team had 95 A-10 individual champions, 28 A-10 relay champions, and four A-10 individual championship record holders, per the school’s press release.

