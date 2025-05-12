Sun Yang Continues Comeback With Entry Into Upcoming Chinese Nationals

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 17-24, 2025

Shenzhen, China

LCM (50 meters)

Six-time Olympic medalist Sun Yang is scheduled to compete for the third time since serving a four-year ban at the Chinese National Swimming Championships beginning this weekend in Shenzhen.

Sun, 33, served a four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation from 2020 until May 2024, and returned to competition last August before hitting the water once again this past March at the Chinese Spring Nationals with an impressive outing in the men’s 400 free (3:47.94).

Now, Sun will vie for a spot on China’s 2025 World Championship team at the upcoming Nationals, holding entries in the men’s 100, 200, 400 and 800 free, according to Chinese Swimming News and Results on X.

Sun will notably go head-to-head with 100 free world record holder and Olympic champion Pan Zhanle in the 100, 200 and 400.

Pan will also race the 50 free, while other notable entries for the men include Qin Haiyang in all three breaststroke events, Xu Jiayu in all three backstroke events, and Wang Shun in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 free.

On the women’s side, notably absent from the entry lists is Yang Junxuan, a six-time Olympic relay medalist and the 2022 world champion in the 200 free.

Yang, who was also 5th in the 200 free and 6th in the 100 free at the Paris Olympics last summer, will therefore be out of the mix for China at the 2025 World Championships as this meet represents the sole selection meet for the Chinese team.

All of the other key names for the Chinese women will be in action, highlighted by Zhang Yufei, Tang Qianting, Li Bingjie and Yu Yiting.

Prior to his 2020 suspension, Sun was a dominant force in the men’s distance freestyle events throughout the 2010s, winning Olympic gold in the men’s 400 and 1500 free in 2012 and then claiming the 200 free title in 2016. He also won 11 World Championship gold medals from 2011 to 2019, earning two world titles in the 200 free (2017, 2019), four in the 400 free (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019), three in the 800 free (2011, 2013, 2015) and two in the 1500 free (2011, 2013).

He held the world record in the men’s 1500 free (14:31.02) for 13 years before American Bobby Finke (14:30.67) broke it last summer in Paris.

Sun’s time of 3:47.94 in the 400 free from two months ago is quicker than the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut for the World Championships (3:48.15), meaning he’ll have a very good chance of landing a berth to Singapore if he can secure a top-two finish in the event next week.

The 2025 Chinese National Championships will run for a full week, kicking off on Saturday, May 17, and running through the following Saturday, May 24, in Shenzhen.