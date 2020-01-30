Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Miriam Guevara, Northwestern

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

The month of January for the Northwestern Wildcats:

Jan. 2-3: vs Arizona & Northern Arizona

Jan. 4: vs Arizona State

Jan. 9: vs Louisville

Jan. 17: vs Notre Dame

Jan. 18: vs Iowa

Jan. 24: vs Cincinnati

Jan. 25: vs Wisconsin

If that’s not a racing-heavy January, we’re not sure what is. But that flood of meets also allowed sophomore Miriam Guevara to account for 10 individual wins and multiple game-changing relay splits.

Guevara swept the 100/200 flys against Arizona and NAU. She did the same against Arizona State. She won the 200 again against Louisville, swept both against Iowa and won the 100 back against Cincinnati before returning to the 100/200 flys to win both against Wisconsin.

Opponent 100 Fly 200 Fly 100 Back 200 Back Arizona/NAU 54.59 2:00.74 ASU 54.61 1:59.28 Louisville 54.52 1:59.69 Notre Dame — 1:59.40 Iowa 55.12 2:01.38 Cincinnati 53.63 2:00.01 Wisconsin 55.09 2:00.01

Compare to her best swims from last year: in January of 2019, Guevara’s best swims were 54.6/2:01.8 in backstroke, along with 53.9 in free, though she was 54.1 in fly.

Thanks in large part to Guevara, Northwestern’s women went 6-2 over the month of January, with their only losses to #14 Louisville and regular-season standouts Notre Dame.

