UCSB Picks Up Butterflier/IMer Samantha Banos for 2022

Samantha Banos of Seal Beach Swim Club has verbally committed to UC Santa Barbara for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Los Alamitos High School in California.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to UC Santa Barbara to further my academic and athletic career! Big thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for their unconditional support that has helped me get to this point. Go Gauchos!! 💙💛

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 55.14

200 fly – 2:02.73

200 IM – 2:05.06

400 IM – 4:27.62

100 free – 51.55

200 free – 1:55.03

100 back – 57.65

Banos is a versatile talent, with speed in fly, IM, free and back. In all of the above events, except for the 200 free, Banos swam lifetime bests at the virtual 18&U Winter Championships in December.

At the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships, Banos reached B-finals in the 200 IM and 100 fly. She has competed internationally for Colombia and the Phillippines.

No Gaucho swam the 400 IM this season, while Banos would’ve been #2 on the roster in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 100 free and #3 in the 200 fly. At the 2021 MPSF Championships, where UCSB placed fourth overall, Banos would’ve scored top-eight in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 fly and 100 free.

