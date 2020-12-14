U.S. Open, PSS Meets Will Be FINA Sanctioned, Open For Olympic Qualification

In addition to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, November’s U.S. Open and the upcoming Pro Swim Series meets will all be sanctioned by FINA, pending approval, meaning swimmers will be able to post Olympic qualifying times at these meets.

The U.S. Open, which was contested across nine sites last month, has been officially sanctioned, while the PSS and Olympic Trials meets are still awaiting approval (though there aren’t any anticipated hiccups).

This primarily affects international swimmers, who were able to use the U.S. Open (and potentially future PSS meets) as Olympic qualifiers. The January Pro Swim Series event, which will run from three different locations, is closed to all international athletes, though there’s potential future ones will be open.

Guatemala’s Luis Martinez and Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash are two examples of swimmers who hit Olympic ‘A’ cuts at the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open and PSS meets being FINA sanctioned also means that, at the off-chance that two swimmers at U.S. Trials don’t hit Olympic ‘A’ cuts, they could also be added to the American team by virtue of a swim at one of these other meets.

The qualifying period for the Games began on March 1, 2019, so USA Swimming could also opt to use any swims under the ‘A’ cut since then if need be. However, there is still only one American male swimmer, Zane Grothe, under the ‘A’ cut in the 400 free since the qualifying period opened.

So far in 2020, obviously with limited opportunity, zero American swimmers have gone under the FINA ‘A’ qualifying standard in the men’s 100 free, 400 free and 1500 free, while only one has done so in the men’s 200 free, 800 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM, and the women’s 400 IM.

You can find the Olympic qualifying standards here.