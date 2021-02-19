Two-sport Athlete Cadence Showalter Commits to Swim at UW-Oshkosh

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cadence Showalter from Naperville, Illinois has committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh beginning in 2021-22.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. After visiting and seeing the facilities, talking to coach Culp and learning about the commitment the school had with student athletes, I knew this was the place for me. Can’t wait to begin my journey on becoming a nurse. I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for being so supportive of me throughout this process. Go Titans!!💛🖤”

Showalter swims and plays varsity water polo at Naperville Central High School. She swims year-round for Maverick Swim Club and specializes in the full range of freestyle events.

She netted PBs in nearly all her SCY events in the winter of 2019-20. She went best times in the 200/500 free at the Illinois High School DuPage Valley Conference Championships and in the 50/100/1000 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM swimming at the Illinois Winter Regional Championships hosted by FOX in February 2020.

50 free – 25.46

100 free – 54.61

200 free – 1:58.71

500 free – 5:18.58

1000 free – 11:03.30

400 IM – 4:51.53

100 fly – 1:03.64

Showalter would have been the second-fastest freestyler on the UWO roster last season behind then-freshman Mariah Marowsky, who placed 3rd in the 100 free (53.67), 4th in the 200 free (1:56.20, 1:55.18 in prelims for UWO record), and 9th in the 500 free (5:13.21 for UWO record) at conference. Oshkosh women were 5th of 5 teams at the 2020 WIAC meet but with the second-highest point total since the 2005 championship.

Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 500 free and 400 IM and the B finals of the 100/200 free at 2020 WIACs.

Showalter’s parents are music lovers, which comes through in the names they gave their daughters. Cadence has older twin sisters named Melody and Jazzmin.

