Tokyo 2020 Organizers Starting To Look At Alternative Options For Olympics

Tokyo 2020 organizers have started to explore possible alternative options to running the Olympic Games as scheduled this summer, two sources told Channel News Asia. This goes against the Japanese government’s stance, who insist postponement isn’t an option.

The government is steadfast on the Games happening as it anticipates a massive boost in tourism and consumer spending, while the organizing committee is realistically looking at possible scenarios amid the COVID-19 outbreak around the globe.

“Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the possible scenarios. “We are making alternative plans — plan B, C, D — looking at different postponement time-frames,” they said.

The potential options, which include scaling back the Games or running it without spectators, will be debated by the committee at the end of March.

The other source confirmed that postponement was being discussed, including a potential delay of one or two years.

This echoes comments made from International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, who insisted that cancellation was not an option but that the organization was looking for creative ways to solve the problems that would come along with a postponement. Bach’s remarks, made on Saturday, was really the first indication from the IOC that the Olympics may not run as planned.

Another Tokyo 2020 board member stressed a decision by the IOC needs to be made quickly.

“The more they push the decision away … more and more preparations have to be made — this will cause cancellation fees to go through the roof,” they said.

The IOC is expected to hold a board meeting this week.