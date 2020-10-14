Toby Barnett and Alvin Kimwon Battle to Breakout 200 Breaststroke Swims

2020 Rockville Montgomery National Team Group Showdown

October 10-11, 2020

Short Course Yards (25 yard course)

The 2020 Rockville Montgomery National Team Group Showdown, an intrasquad meet but one that continues an annual tradition rather than establishing new coronavirus precedent, lived up to its name in at least one key event.

Racing in the boys’ 200 breaststroke, a pair of 16-year olds, Toby Barnett and Alvin Kimwon, battled to a pair of best times.

Barnett, a high school sophomore, led the way with a 2:00.89, which took exactly 5 seconds off his previous lifetime best. Kimwon, a junior, finished 2nd in 2:01.37, which cut an even bigger chunk of 6.4 seconds off his previous lifetime best.

For Kimwon, especially, who is entering the beginning of his college recruiting cycle, that swim will dramatically lift his stock.

The 200 breaststroke was his best event, but his new best time moves him in line with a recruit who will now receive calls from Power 5 Conference, top mid-major, and the elite Division II and Division III college programs.

That was one of 5 lifetime best swims for Kimwon at the meet:

50 free – 22.89 (previous PB: 24.11)

100 breast – 57.20 (previous PB: 59.09)

200 breast – 2:01.37 (previous PB: 2:07.77)

200 IM – 1:57.77 (previous PB: 2:00.14)

400 IM – 4:09.98 (previous PB: 4:17.45)

Barnett likewise posted 5 best times in the meet:

200 back – 1:51.27 (previous PB: 1:53.78)

100 breast – 56.98 (previous PB: 58.17)

200 breast – 2:00.89 (previous PB: 2:05.89)

200 IM – 1:50.48 (previous PB: 1:52.73)

400 IM – 3:55.38 (previous PB: 4:02.45)

Other Notable Results: