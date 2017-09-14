Time Standards Released For Junior Nats, Futures & Sectionals

Time standards have been released by USA Swimming for their biggest events in the summer of 2018, including Nationals, Junior Nationals, Futures and Sectionals.

For Junior Nationals, all of the time standards have gotten proportionally faster than last year. The 50 free standard for both men and women is one tenth faster (metres and yards), all 100s are two tenths, 200s four tenths, 400/500s eight tenths, etc.

Take a look at the standards below, courtesy of USA Swimming Stats on Twitter.

As for Futures and Sectionals, the time standards have remained the same as last season. Check them out below.

Additionally, you can find the standards for Nationals here. You can check out all USA Swimming Time Standards from the last two years on their website here.

The various Sectional competitions typically take place throughout July, while Junior Nats and the Futures meet come in August.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »