Time Standards Released For Junior Nats, Futures & Sectionals

Time standards have been released by USA Swimming for their biggest events in the summer of 2018, including Nationals, Junior Nationals, Futures and Sectionals.

For Junior Nationals, all of the time standards have gotten proportionally faster than last year. The 50 free standard for both men and women is one tenth faster (metres and yards), all 100s are two tenths, 200s four tenths, 400/500s eight tenths, etc.

Take a look at the standards below, courtesy of USA Swimming Stats on Twitter.

The 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals time standards are set. Check out what it takes. The summer of 2018 is going to be fast! pic.twitter.com/Desi4md6pf — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) September 14, 2017

As for Futures and Sectionals, the time standards have remained the same as last season. Check them out below.

The future is now. Check out the 2018 Futures time standards. A set of meets with fast swimming every year. pic.twitter.com/Px8vj9AqNe — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) September 14, 2017

Here are the 2018 Sectionals time standards. These are awesome meets with fast swimming. Check out what it takes to make it next year. pic.twitter.com/C5IRojIvjn — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) September 14, 2017

Additionally, you can find the standards for Nationals here. You can check out all USA Swimming Time Standards from the last two years on their website here.

The various Sectional competitions typically take place throughout July, while Junior Nats and the Futures meet come in August.