Three-Sport Athlete Jaedyn Baxa Commits To University Of Nebraska-Kearney

Jaedyn Baxa, a sprint freestyle and backstroke swimmer from Nebraska, will be staying in state as she heads to the University of Nebraska-Kearney this fall.

I chose the University of Nebraska-Kearney because it ultimately felt the most like home. The coaches and team at UNK made me feel like I have always belonged there. I have always known that the people that you surround yourself with can make all the difference when it comes to sports, and I am so excited to be a part of this program! My twin originally got me swimming! She was the first one to try out for our local swim team. After I watched her try-out I knew it was something that I wanted to do, so I came back the next day. I have also competed in both cross country and track throughout my high school career, meaning I was a three sport athlete!

Baxa is a native of Nebraska and competes for Beatrice High School, for whom she mainly swims sprint freestyle and backstroke. At the Greater Nebraska Championships in February she contributed to Beatrice’s 2nd place finish with individual top-three finishes in the 50 free (3rd) and 100 back (2nd), as well as leading off the winning 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay which finished second. She followed that up by setting multiple PBs two weeks later at the NSAA Championship, in the 50 free (25.29), 50 back (28.61) and 100 back (1:03.25), helping Beatrice finish 15th.

In club meets she represents Lincoln Swimming Select, for whom she maintains the same event lineup.

SCY Best Times

50 Free – 25.29

100 Free – 57.00

100 Backstroke – 1:03.25

The University of Nebraska-Kearney competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference, with the women finishing in 7th place at the 2025 championships. Baxa is just outside of what it took to score in the 50 free, although she would have made the ‘C’ final of the 100 backstroke and is on the cusp of making the Lopers’ 200 free and 200/400 medley relays. She currently slots in third in the backstroke depth chart, behind rising seniors Gabby Grace and Reese True.

She will join a small recruiting class this fall featuring Jacey McGraw and Joslynn Grace.

