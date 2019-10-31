There’s a Mummy in the Pool! (SWIMJAMS)

Swimmers and Swammers: your 2019 Halloween swimming anthem has arrived. As you’re preparing your holiday workout playlists, we’ve got the jam for you.

Houston, Texas-based band Swimwear Department released a music video for their new song “At the Pool,” which provides the only possible explanation for all of those bandages you find floating in the pool every day: there’s a mummy at the pool.

While there are no actual pools in the video, there is an early appearance of some backstroke flags at :30 seconds. This is at least the 2nd swimming-themed video that the swimming-themed band has produced, and in fact the garage-surf band has committed to writing music about only on-brand topics: swimming holes and shopping malls. That includes at least one other song that I think we can all relate to, called “Seventeen Swimsuits” (language warning on that one).