The Special Edition – 2022 FINA World Championships, Budapest

Team USA has been announced. At the end of April, USA Swimming announced the team heading to Budapest, highlighting stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, and many more. At the same time, Malmsten got the great mandate of sending a truckload of high-end aquatic sports equipment down to Budapest. Production capacity is set in high gear to meet the short deadlines.

Aquatics in 2022 has been fraught with challenges such as moved championships, pandemic and war. In addition, the manufacturing industry has been paralyzed by skyrocketing costs for raw materials, delays and sky-high transport costs.

Malmsten, with almost 50 years experience in production and design of aquatics equipment, is proud to be FINA’s exclusive producer of racing lane lines – Gold PRO – and water polo equipment.

“Being selected when it counts! This is what we are all about…. To ensure timely deliveries, manufacturing is set on high both in Phoenix, Arizona, and in Sweden. Enjoy this FINA World Special Edition, where the swimming competition will be in the beautiful Duna Arena, the same venues which were inaugurated for the FINA Worlds in 2017. Hungarians are true pros in organizing great aquatics events.

Wishing you all a fun and fast event in Budapest!” – Mikael Örn, CEO Malmsten Inc.

Gold PRO available in USA

Teaming up with S&R Sports has been a great partnership. With a similar closeness to aquatic sports, we understand each other. S&R Sports, with over 30 years of supplying the world with water polo and swimming equipment, and founded and run by athletes from the sports, offers you a great service for all types of aquatics equipment.

Gold PRO available in Canada

Malmsten is proud to partner with DB Perks and Commercial Aquatics Supplies in Canada, one of the country’s best pool distributors with a history of having a strong connection with swimming and aquatics. They have a strong team including Bill Sawchuk, a two-time Olympian with a swimming and coaching background, along with Jim Todhunter, Steven Zamis and Amanda Moffat, all very experienced in what aquatic equipment is all about.

About Us

From Swimmers for Swimmers – with a passion for aquatics

Malmsten was established in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020 by former swimmers Mikael Orn and Simon Percy.

Mikael and Simon both swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson. After leading two different career paths, they’ve now teamed up with Malmsten Inc. Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten’s most successful swimmers and swam for Arizona State under Johnson from 1980 to 1984. He was the NCAA champion in the 200-yard freestyle in 1983 and won an Olympic bronze medal at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

In assuming leadership of Malmsten Inc., Mikael brings to bear his extensive experience as an IBM executive. He is a hands-on business leader with a track record of innovation, leading to market expansion and patents.

Simon swam for the New Zealand National Team from 1990 to 1994, including the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1991 World Championships and 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Simon swam for ASU from 1991 to 1994, representing the university at the NCAA Championships and becoming an All-American and Academic All-American. He graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science.

Since 1994, aside from his business career, Simon has coached swimming, including a return to Arizona State as an Assistant coach from 2006 to 2011. During the 2008 financial crisis, which forced ASU to cut the men’s swimming program, Simon teamed up with Mikael Orn and other Alumni, securing funds to assure the future of Men’s Swimming at ASU, which thrives today under head coach Bob Bowman. A unique achievement in the swimming community.

Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB – the Global Leader in Racing Lane Lines.

Malmsten USA will be producing Classic PRO and Gold PRO Racing Lane Lines for the North American market in accordance with Original Malmsten specifications.

Malmsten’s line of products also includes other Official FINA equipment such as Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Field of Play, Open Water Finishing Lines as well as a proven range of pool construction equipment.

Our mission: “With a longstanding passion for aquatics, we design, produce and distribute high-end pool equipment with functionality, durability and the environment in focus” – Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc.

Bringing the world’s best pool equipment to America!

With a passion for aquatics!

