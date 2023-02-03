Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023, Including Sam Kendricks

The Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame, encompassing the best in aquatic history from across the Lone Star State, has announced its 2023 class of honorees.

The Class of 2023 includes Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt, Jody Grant, Susan Ingraham, and Carl Loock, with Steve McFarland, and Sam Kendricks being honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Dallas Mustang Swim Team and Dallas Mustang Diving Team are being honored as the Wally Pryor Distinguished Team.

The group will be recognized at a ceremony in Austin, Texas on April 21st. The Hall of Fame is housed at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on the University of Texas campus and includes honorees from across the state of Texas.

Among the honorees is Sam Kendricks who died last year after a battle with cancer. One of the sport’s most-beloved figures, Kendricks had become know as the ‘voice of swimming’ for his ubiquitous sound that echoed for decades at many of America’s most important swim meets.

Other highlights of the class include Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt, who was a 15-time NCAA Champion at Texas and a 1988 U.S. Olympian.

Brief Bios

Courtesy: Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame (with edits for clarity).

Class of 2023 Inductees

Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt: 15-time NCAA Champion at Texas and 1988 Olympian now Coaching in San Antonio. Leigh Ann Fetter represented the United States at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. She finished fifth in the final of the women’s 50-meter freestyle in a time of 25.78 seconds.

Jody Grant: Accomplished swimmer and coach from San Antonio and standout for SMU in the early 60’s, winning four Southwest Conference titles and two All-America honors. Donated $1.5 million to SMU’s new aquatics center.

Susan Ingraham: 2008 Masters National Coach of the year, swimmer, mentor and lifetime contributor to San Antonio Aquatics. Her Club, Masters of South Texas was named the 2022 USMS National Club of the Year.

Cal Loock: A true Texas diving legend in Fort Worth and SMU as well as Coach and High Diving innovator. 1945 AAU champion.

Lifetime Achievement honorees are: Steve McFarland: Has done everything in diving as a coach, judge, administrator, broadcaster, and promoter.

Sam Kendricks (posthumous): Known as “The Voice of Swimming” Sam’s love of the sport as a swimmer and a coach brought him to announce almost all the major meets including the last 6 Olympic trials.