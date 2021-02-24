Texas’ Charlie Scheinfeld Swims 52.35 in 100 Breast Time Trial at Big 12s

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

On the morning of the first day of the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, Big 12 teams had the opportunity to swim individaul time trial races.

Four out of the five participating programs in the Big 12 Championships took advantage of the opportunities.

Swimming alone in the men’s 100 breaststroke time trial, University of Texas junior Charlie Scheinfeld swam a 52.35. That would have qualified him for the NCAA Championships in ever year in history, and with expectations of those cut times being a little slower than normal this year because of the ongoing pandemic, this should lock in Scheinefeld for March.

He’s been as fast as 51.4 in his career. His previous season best was 52.44 from October, which probably would have also been good enough as well, but that extra tenth gives him some cushion.

Another likely NCAA qualifying time came in the men’s 200 fly time trial, where West Virginia junior David Dixon swam 1:42.55. While that would not have qualified for the 2018 or 2019 NCAA Championships, the event regressed a little last season and his time from Wednesday would have earned Dixon an invite in 2020.

Dixon was an NCAA Championship qualifier last season.

Ethan Harder of Texas went 1:43.17 and Andrew Koutsik went 1:43.23 in that 200 fly, which are ‘on the bubble’ for NCAA invites.

By swimming these races, especially the 200 yard stroke events, in a day 1 time trial, swimmers are able to race those events while fresh rather than at the end of a long 4-day prelims-finals meet.

Other Time Trial Results of note: