Texas Breaststroker Lauren Halliburton Commits to In-State TCU

  0 Anne Lepesant | June 08th, 2017 | Big 12, College, College Recruiting, News

Texas Christian University will add another in-state swimmer to the 2017-18 roster. After Chloe Miller, Kaeleigh Rice, Katelyn Kenchel, Sally Clough, and Sydney Olsen, Richardson, Texas’ Lauren Halliburton has elected to join the Horned Frogs’ class of 2021.

Halliburton is finishing up her senior year at Plano Senior High School, where she specializes in breaststroke and IM. She reached the finals of the 100 breast at the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet, placing seventh with 1:04.34. Halliburton also swims for Lakeside Aquatic Club, with whom she competed in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at Winter Junior Nationals last December. She has updated her best times in a number of events this spring, including the 50 free, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM at the Lakeside Stampede in March.

Halliburton’s best SCY events include:

  • 200 breast – 2:17.65
  • 100 breast – 1:04.34
  • 400 IM – 4:39.20
  • 200 IM – 2:12.95
  • 50 free – 25.57

