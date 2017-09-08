Texas 6A State Champ Morgan Johnson Gives Verbal to Georgia Tech

Morgan Johnson, a senior at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, has made a verbal commitment to swim for Georgia Institute of Technology’s class of 2022. She contributed to Austin Westlake’s Texas UIL 6A state team titles both her freshman and sophomore years, and anchored the Chaparrals’ 400 free relay to a first-place finish during her sophomore season.

Johnson does her year-round swimming at Lost Creek Aquatics where she specializes mainly in distance freestyle. She had an outstanding junior year, improving in just about every event she swam in both short-course and long-course seasons. As a sophomore she placed fifth in both the 200 free (1:52.43) and 500 free (4:57.43) at the state meet. Junior year, her best times of the season came from Regionals, where she was markedly faster in both events: 1:50.60 and 4:52.95.

At the 2017 Speedo Sectionals hosted by Aggie Swim Club, Johnson dropped 13 seconds in the 1000 free and 10.3 seconds in the 1650, finishing fifth in both. She wrapped up the season with new times in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 freestyles. During the summer she improved in all six freestyles as well. That includes a 10-second drop in the 400 and the 800, and a 3-second drop in the 1500.

Her best SCY times are:

200 Free: 1:50.60

500 Free: 4:52.95

1000 Free: 10:01.63

1650 Free: 16:46.34

Johnson will be joining verbal commit Nicole Williams in the Georgia Tech class of 2022.

