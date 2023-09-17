Texas 5A State Champion Jackson Armour (2025) Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Jackson Armour from Frisco, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2025-26 and beyond.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame! I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, my teammates and friends for their incredible support and encouragement. Fight Irish coaches and future teammates – I’m humbled and thrilled to be part of the family! #GoIrish X #ALLIN”

We named Armour, who swims year-round with Texas Ford Aquatics, to the Best of the Rest section of our Way Too Early list of top boys’ recruits from the high school class of 2025.

As a sophomore at Frisco’s Wakeland High School last season, Armour won the 100 breast at the Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships, going 56.37 in the final. He also placed 3rd in the 200 IM with 1:52.58. A month later at College Station Sectionals, he came in 7th in the 100 breast and improved his PB to 55.19. He also finaled in the 200 breast (17th), 200 IM (7th), and 400 IM (8th), and finished with best times the 200 breast and 400 IM.

This summer, he had a strong showing at U.S. Junior National Championships, where he competed in the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. He notched PBs in all five events (1:03.75/2:16.34 in the breast, 55.17 in the fly, and 2:06.25/4:31.78 in the IM) and finished 12th in the 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.54

100 breast – 55.16

200 IM – 1:51.34

400 IM – 3:56.28

Armour is head coach Chris Lindauer’s first verbal commitment to the class of 2029. The Fighting Irish finished 5th of 12 teams in the men’s meet at 2023 ACC Championships. Then-juniors Tyler Christianson and Sean Faikish scored in the B final of the 200 breast and Christianson was also a B finalist in the 100 breast. Although they will be gone when Armour arrives, the incoming freshman class is full of breaststroke talent, including William Wheeler (54.7/1:57.8), Arie Ioselevich (55.1/2:01.0), and Will Clark (55.9/2:00.5).

