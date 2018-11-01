TCU Set to Take on SMU, Iowa State on Friday

Courtesy: TCU Athletics

DALLAS – TCU swimming and diving will continue its season on Friday, taking on Metroplex rival SMU (men and women) and Big 12 opponent Iowa State (women only) in double-dual meet action. The meet is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium

MEET INFO

A live stream and live results are available via SMUMustangs.com. Live results are also available on the Meet Mobile App and at Divemeets.com. Admission is free for anyone wanting to attend the meet.

LAST TIME OUT

The women’s team opened Big 12 competition on the road at Kansas last weekend. The Horned Frogs found success on the boards, led by Isabella Ashdown who won both the one and three-meter dives and earned NCAA Zone cuts in the process. Connie Deighton finished second in both events and earned a Zone cut in the one-meter.

The men’s team has not competed since the FIU Fall Classic, where TCU finished fourth. Dayne Odendaal was a standout performer, earning win in the 200 IM and finishing second in the 400 IM. Joao Andrade placed high in several events as well, finishing second in the 200 free and third in the 100 back.

FOLLOW THE FROGS

In addition to the live stream and live results links, fans can follow @TCUSwimDive on Twitter. A recap with full results with be posted to GoFrogs.com following the meet.