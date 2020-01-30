SwimTopia – Swim Software That’s Easy to Learn and Use

Courtesy: Swim Topia, a SwimSwam partner.

Swim Software That Simplifies Running Your Team

SwimTopia has managed to create swim team and meet software that’s perfect for summer swim team admins, who don’t have time to learn complex and cumbersome software. Swim team admins need three things in their software—an intuitive interface, features that are easy to learn and use, and responsive and helpful customer support—and, according to their customers, SwimTopia nails all three.

Intuitive Interface

“We tried a few different team management solutions with various levels of frustration. Swimtopia was the first where the coaches and administrators needed minimal training or instruction. It was very intuitive for them.”

– Michael S., Pinole Seals

Easy to Learn & Use

“Last year, our summer league team adopted SwimTopia and went from four separate registration, email communication, instant communication, and team management systems to one. The functionality is intuitive, mobile and, best of all, easy to learn. Our coaches, reps, and parents have all been very pleased!”

– Jennifer B., Windyrush Dolphins

Exceptional Support

“I can’t imagine life running the swim team without a tool as effective as SwimTopia. SwimTopia’s customer support is fantastic—always responsive and knowledgeable.”

– Joe P., Mt Carmel Hammerheads

SwimTopia’s mission is to eliminate hassle, save time, and—most importantly—to have happy customers. This is why SwimTopia customer support is provided by a team of Customer Happiness Specialists. Many teams have switched to SwimTopia after first trying other solutions. SwimTopia can provide references to customers with experience switching from a solution your team might be using or considering. Just ask.

It’s easy to get started and check out SwimTopia for yourself with a 2-week free trial. SwimTopia’s summer/rec pricing averages to less than $3 per swimmer, per year. There are no setup fees and no hidden fees, and that one low price covers all SwimTopia and Meet Maestro features:

Meet management

Fully integrated meet management with Meet Maestro

($150/year value)

CTS Dolphin compatibility

Swim team management

Custom website and hosting

Online registration

Meet entry management

Volunteer management

Flexible communications—email and push alerts

Merchandise sales

Meet and event RSVPs

Calendar syncing

Records tracking

Robust reports

Companion mobile app

Push notifications for team alerts

Live event/heat bar

Family overview

Live results (with Pro subscription)

Courtesy: SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.



About SwimTopia: Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps summer and high school swim teams save time and increase fundraising with a modern, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries, meet management, and more. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc.