SwimSwam Pulse: Big Ten, SEC Women’s Conference Titles Most Wide Open

Our most recent polls asked SwimSwam readers which women’s conference title is most up for grabs this season:

Question: Which women’s conference championship title race is most wide open?

RESULTS

Big Ten – 37.5%

37.5% SEC – 34.2%

34.2% Big 12 – 22.5%

22.5% ACC – 5.7%

NCAA realignment has brought us some exciting new matchups in the conference championships this season, with Texas joining the SEC, Cal and Stanford moving to the ACC, and Arizona State heading to the Big 12 among the key changes in 2024-25 as the Pac-12 is effectively no more (at least in swimming and diving).

Last season, the only women’s conference title race (Power Five) that came down to the wire was the Big Ten, where Indiana edged out Ohio State by a half-point in an exhilarating finale.

Florida dominated the SEC, Virginia and Texas continued to cruise to titles in the ACC and Big 12, and Cal emerged with a 106.5-point victory ahead of USC at Pac-12s.

With the landscape so much different this season, we asked SwimSwam readers which women’s conference title was most up for grabs this season, and somewhat surprisingly, it was a close vote.

The Big Ten, as expected, led the way with 37.5% of votes, as it’s projected to be another close battle between Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan. The Wolverines were 3rd last season, 152 points back of the Hoosiers, but come out on top in the Swimulator scoring for the meet based on this season’s times.

Close behind in the poll was the SEC, with Florida having established itself as the top women’s team over the last two seasons, winning consecutive conference titles, but the addition of Texas throws a wrench in everything.

The Longhorns are clearly the favorites, but in past years, they haven’t tapered as much as other teams at the conference meet—and sometimes had swimmers race ‘off’ events—since the Big 12 title was never in question. Now that they’re in the SEC, will they change things up?

In the Swimulator, Texas projects to win by more than 250 points over Florida, with Tennessee not too far behind.

Picking up 22.5% of votes was the Big 12, which is the conference with the most uncertainty given the long-reigning champions from Texas have left.

Arizona State, although much stronger on the men’s side, still project to dominate the women’s meet, sitting nearly 500 points clear of Houston according to Swimulator points based on this season’s times.

To no surprise, the ACC trailed in the poll as, despite the addition of Stanford and Cal, the Virginia women are an unstoppable force and will win their sixth straight conference title barring disaster.

However, it is worth noting that in the Swimulator, the ACC projects to be a closer race than both the SEC and Big 12.

