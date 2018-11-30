SwimSwam Pulse: 73% Favor Short Rest, Suits, No Shave Mid-Season

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how they would approach mid-season invites were they a college coach.

RESULTS

Question: What is the best approach for NCAA teams at mid-season?



Short rest & suit up for mid-season invite – 73.4%

Rest, shave & suit for mid-season invite – 11.1%

No rest & suit up for mid-season invite – 10.2%

No rest & no fast suits for mid-season invite – 5.3%

Nearly three-quarters of voters favored a short rest with fast suits for NCAA mid-season invites, well outpacing other options including full shave-downs or no rest at all.

A whopping 73.4% of voters favored a short rest with fast suits. Though our options weren’t exhaustive (for those who wanted the unorthodox approach of ‘no rest, full shave’ or ‘full rest, shave down, practice suits’ or the ever-popular ‘do 9,000 yards and lift that morning; swim in burlap sacks’), that beat all other options given by huge margins.

That seems to be a pretty common strategy for programs, though of course few would admit to any rest at all. While we’ve seen a number of teams swim fast enough to suggest a full rest or even a shave-down, comparisons to NCAA times seem to suggest that most programs aren’t going all-out in November. Only 11.1% of voters supported a full rest, shave-down and fast suit for a mid-season invite.

Meanwhile, 10.2% were closer to old-school, calling for no rest at all, only a fast suit. And 5% were in full-on tough-guy form, calling for no rest and no fast suits at mid-season.

