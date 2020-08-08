SwimSwam Podcast: Ross Dant Takes Us Through Epic NC State Distance Sets

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Ross Dant, the distance swimmer who turned heads after swimming a full 1,650 backstroke at a meet. Dant admits that was actually his current coach, Mark Bernadino, who suggested swimming it backstroke, as this was when Ross was still in high school. Now that Dant has made his way to NC State, he’s experienced some killer distance workouts that he was kind enough to share with us today.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

