SwimSwam Podcast: How Easy is Going a 48 100m Free for Nathan Adrian?

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the 100 freestyle savant himself, Nathan Adrian, to talk about his perfect race. He said that individually, his 100 free from the 2012 London Olympics, where he won gold by .01 and posted his lifetime best, was as close as he’s come to executing a perfect race. As far as relay performances go, Nathan was a little coy when it came to strategy, but did admit that anchoring the 4×100 medley relay in London was one of his favorite relay memories.

Although we have become accustomed to him making it look easy year after year, Nathan says that going 48 in the 100m freestyle is never easy, and he has to try very hard to do so every time he does.

RECENT EPISODES