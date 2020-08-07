Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Hannah Burandt Discusses the Arduous Journey of a Swim Coach

We sat down with Hannah Burandt, the head coach at Cleveland State University. Burandt went in-depth on her ascent to becoming the head coach of CSU and the long journey that came with it. Many college coaches go through several different positions, often uprooting themselves entirely from one city to the next, in search of experience, the right fit, or “the next move”. Burandt falls into that category, having been to Oberlin College, Louisville, Georgetown, and Houston before ending up at the helm of Cleveland State.

