SwimSwam Podcast: Beryl Gastaldello on Developing Her Methods of Sprint Speed

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Beryl Gastaldello, the french sprinting sensation who made waves in the ISL last season with the LA Current. Beryl took us through her quarantine period and how she’s been honing her training in and out of the pool to fit her physical needs. Beryl says she spends 3-4 daily at the gym while spending only 60-90 minutes in the pool. It’s not all lifting, but it is all putting her body in situations that ultimately make her a better athlete.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

