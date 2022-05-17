SwimSwam Breakdown: Aussie Trials Preview, Mare Nostrum, & Top NCAA Recruits

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the upcoming Australian World Champ Trials, what excites us most from the Mare Nostrum psych sheets, and the Girls’ high school class of 2023. See full list of topics below:
- Aussie Trials Preview: Who to watch, how worlds team will fare
- Mare Nostrum: What could this tell us about worlds?
- CIF Champs: could this be a reemergence for USC, who just hired a new head coach and produced an NCAA champ on the women’s side
- Top 20 HS Girls: Who has the best Recruiting Class so far – Virginia, Texas, or Florida?
- No Adam Peaty at Worlds – will Arno Kamminga take over as Breaststroke King?
- Is Joseph Schooling retiring after Sea Games?
- Since 2018, Men have broken more/same # of WRs than women every year – will that continue in 2022?
- Will Patrick Callan stay at Michigan?
Peanut gallery:
Mare Nostrum: there is a good reason why many national teamers don’t go to MN every year. It is called $$$$! It probably cost $5k per athlete to attend. I am sure the studs don’t have to pay. And many, many usa swimmers have gone to MN over the years. Some years the timing just doesn’t work out.
Top 20 class women rankings. How quickly you forget your own stories from a month ago when you write about what a hit and Miss recruit rankings turned out 4 years. Probably the most dependable recruits are International ones….which this list doesn’t include. Other than Sims, it is all a crap shoot how they will perform for one reason… Read more »