Swimming From Home Talk Show: Beata Nelson on Collegiate, Olympic, Pro Swimming

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Beata Nelson was expected to have a monster NCAA’s, from fans, coaches, and herself. She says she wanted to break barriers, and obviously repeat her triple-crown of events from last year. Since the NCAA hasn’t come out with a statement on where they stand on giving winter sport seniors an extra year of eligibility, Nelson is unsure of what her future looks like moving forward.

But in the mean time, she’s cooking for her family and working on her 6-pack.