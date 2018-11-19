Swimming Canada Names Rob Pettifer as Head Coach for 2019 Pan Am Games

Swimming Canada has chosen Rob Pettifer to serve as the country’s head coach for pool swimming at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. The 2019 Pan American Games will run from July 26th to August 11th, with pool swimming scheduled from August 6th to 10th.

Pettifer is the 41-year-old head coach of the Richmond Rapids Swim Club in suburban Vancouver, where he’s developed among others Paralympian Jonathan Dieleman and 2016 World Championship team member Nicolaas Dekker. He served as an apprentice coach with the National Development Team (which Dekker was a part of) during the 2015 Mare Nostrum Tour.

“I like to take the time to think things through and do my research. That’s from relay selection, to environment, travel, to the athletes, the personal touch of who they are, where they’re going and how to get them there,” he said of his meticulous preparation as a coach.

The Canadian team will be chosen based on results of the Canadian Swimming Trials that will be held from April 3-7th in Toronto. Up to 20 swimmers will be chosen, though the selections will be subordinate to the World Championships and World Junior Championships. According to Swimming Canada, “the team will be made up of athletes focused on achieving podium results and who will have the potential to impact the Olympic team in 2020 and 2024.”

In 2015, Canada hosted the Pan American Games, with pool swimming being held in the same Toronto pool where next year’s Trials will be. Canada won 28 medals (2nd most behind the United States), including 8 golds (3rd most behind the United States and Brazil), 11 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

2019 Pan American Games Final Medals Table – Pool Swimming