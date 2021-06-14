Swimming Australia Further Responds to Allegations

Rio silver medalist Maddie Groves announced she was dropping out of the Australian Olympic Trials on Wednesday and later tweeted her explanation:

“Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers – You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP”

Swimming Australia President Kieran Perkins initially responded with confusion.

Now Swimming Australia has released two more statements regarding Grove’s post. The statements are vague and do not mention Groves or any sort of body shaming or harassment directly.

Three-time American Olympic gold medalist Tracy Stockwell is at the forefront of forming an “independent female panel” that will “investigate ongoing issues relates to swimmers’ experiences” and “ ongoing issues related to women and girls’ experience and advancement in our sport. Their focus will be on our future.”

The new CEO of Swimming Australia, Alex Baumann, is leading a “strategic structural review of Swimming Australia.”

The Board is planning a “strategy session” that will take place before the end of the month.

“Swimming Australia has been consciously working on issues of institutional concern for the past decade.

“Our focus is what we do today and in the future to ensure safe elite performance.”

“We will continue to communicate the progress of this panel to our community and stakeholders.”

Full Statements: