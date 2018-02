610 New Swim Jobs You Might Love Want a job in swimming? We have over 1297 Swim Jobs listed.

How To Put SwimSwam News on your Website News from every category on SwimSwam is available in widget form and every widget is automatically updated with the latest swimming news stories from SwimSwam as they are published.

Enter To Win A Championship Package Swim your best this meet season with a “Championship Package Giveaway” courtesy of blueseventy and SwimSwam.

SPIRE Swimming Academy Takes Training To The Next Level Located at SPIRE Institute, a United States Olympic and Paralympic Training site and FINA Training Center, SPIRE Academy is an international high school and postgraduate academy focused on developing and preparing athletes to be successful in swimming.

608 New Swim Jobs You Might Love Want a job in swimming? We have over 1295 Swim Jobs listed.

Video: You Can’t Do This Drill! (With 3X US Olympian Elizabeth Beisel) We had Elizabeth Beisel in town working with us for our Kickstarter campaign (coming February 15th), and we figured why not have her show off one of her favorite drills.