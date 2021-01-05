Swim Smart’s Downloadable Teaching Aides

Calling all swim coaches: Start 2021 off with a plan! We believe that knowledge is speed and as we get back to the pool in 2021, now is a great time to learn something new and apply it to your team.

“The best workout is the one kids believe in!”

Over the years, we have learned a lot and made many mistakes that served as learning opportunities to improve our craft. One of the main goals when starting Swim Smart was to help other coaches improve their abilities too by providing free Download-ables that can take your coaching to the next level!

Whether you are struggling with workouts, teaching the strokes, managing a team, tracking your yards, making a high school swim meet lineup or want to learn more about dryland, we have something for everyone. Take a look, share with your colleagues and let us know what you think because we want to continually improve what we do and your feedback helps us all.

Click here to find all the Download-ables here!

Here is what you can find:

Workout Templates

Workout Progressions

Season Planning and Periodization

Dryland Template

Coach’s Swim Clinic

Overtraining Monitor

Videos on Teaching/Training the Strokes

Training Tracker (NEW!)

Meet Lineup Tracker (NEW!)

Website Documents for your Team (NEW!)

Template Sample:



Workout Progressions Sample:

Coach’s Clinic

Season Plan:

What is Swim Smart working on for 2021?

E(xchange)-Paddles: A better way to teach train early vertical forearm!

train early vertical forearm! Swim Coach’s Starter Guide: A new book to help new coaches become pros.

The (Literal) Art of Swimming: Personal commissioned art to save your favorite swimming moments

Website: www.swimsmarttoday.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swimsmarttoday/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swimsmarttoday/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZdTikJbjtbBtFtprl3dD8A

Smart Side Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/61145da97d66/join-the-smart-side-newsletter

Why Join the Smart Side Newsletter?

– 10% off your first order to get you jump started

– Subscriber only deals!

– New product updates (we are always working on something new)

– Educationals for athletes, coaches and parents

Don’t forget to check out some of our other products. We have something for everyone: Big swimmers, little swimmers, coaches and even SWAG for parents!

www.swimsmarttoday.com

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

We would love the chance to Partner with you and your team (and vendors) to get you want you need and get your athletes swimming smarter!

Courtesy: Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.